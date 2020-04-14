$234.73 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report sales of $234.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $237.58 million. WNS posted sales of $206.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $895.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.30 million to $898.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $982.29 million, with estimates ranging from $919.30 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in WNS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,385,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,222 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WNS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,693,000 after acquiring an additional 98,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after buying an additional 140,881 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of WNS by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after buying an additional 459,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WNS by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 573,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,935,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. 296,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

