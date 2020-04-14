2,105 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after acquiring an additional 961,922 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,531,000 after purchasing an additional 246,083 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $113.00. 1,367,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

