$184.98 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to post $184.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.90 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $154.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $734.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $887.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.47.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 76,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $17,653,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 305,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. 1,079,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,711. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

