1,784 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,892. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

