12,566 Shares in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 23.6% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after buying an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. 195,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,876. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

