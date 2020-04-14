122,311 Shares in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 122,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. Peloton accounts for 2.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Peloton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Peloton by 683.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Peloton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock worth $54,211,105.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. 5,327,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $37.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

