$117.45 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce sales of $117.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.56 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $125.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $464.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.10 million to $477.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $468.25 million, with estimates ranging from $457.80 million to $484.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.42. 81,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,760. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CVB Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 284,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

