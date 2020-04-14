11,152 Shares in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,152 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,450,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,215,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in RealPage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,727,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RealPage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after purchasing an additional 98,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $10,801,898.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,768,442.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,250,264.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RP. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of RealPage stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. 515,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,557. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

