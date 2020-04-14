101,950 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 73,938 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,663,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,199,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

