-$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.99) and the highest is $0.53. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 244.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,928. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $74,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,707 shares of company stock valued at $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares valued at $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,099,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 91,195 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.