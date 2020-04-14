$0.62 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.81. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNV. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $54,882,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,812 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 729,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 779.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 454,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 136,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,401. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

