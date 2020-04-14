-$0.55 EPS Expected for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,771. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134,766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

