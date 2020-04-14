$0.52 EPS Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,072,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,341,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after buying an additional 48,069 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,078,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 652,339 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,374,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 122,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,109,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 116,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 106,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,054. The company has a market cap of $830.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

