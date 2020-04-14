$0.48 EPS Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

MFC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $432,646,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,514,000 after buying an additional 18,782,464 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $93,537,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,502,000 after buying an additional 4,414,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,230,000 after buying an additional 4,078,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

