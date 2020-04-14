$0.46 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.41. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.35. 388,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

