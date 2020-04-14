$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.24. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on HFWA. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 122,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,932. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $777.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $529,335.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,849.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.