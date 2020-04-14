$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.22. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 112,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,659. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.