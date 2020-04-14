-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Eastside Distilling reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 123.81% and a negative net margin of 102.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.87% of Eastside Distilling worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 4,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

