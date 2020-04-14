$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.19. Boston Private Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

BPFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of BPFH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,640. The firm has a market cap of $635.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

