-$0.08 EPS Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. ZIOPHARM Oncology also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 1,522,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $607.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.72. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.