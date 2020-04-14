$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Kamada reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Kamada had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 53,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 3,140.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

KMDA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,539. The firm has a market cap of $306.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.