-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.15). Stratasys reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SSYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SSYS stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 280,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,639. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $903.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.45 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after acquiring an additional 659,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $11,918,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $5,103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 201,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,001,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 141,805 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

