$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Sirius XM posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,705,000 after buying an additional 18,551,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $93,148,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 5,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,877,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after buying an additional 2,415,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,592,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,684,000 after buying an additional 1,730,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. 18,438,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,999,145. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

