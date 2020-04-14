-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.37 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DSKE. ValuEngine cut Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

DSKE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

