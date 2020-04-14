-$0.02 EPS Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Luminex posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,766. Luminex has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -326.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Luminex by 512.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

