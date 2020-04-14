-$0.02 EPS Expected for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.05). Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.47.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after buying an additional 1,486,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,278,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after buying an additional 1,012,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,338,000 after buying an additional 384,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,711. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.