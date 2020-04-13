ZumCoin Achieves Market Cap of $464,832.11 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $464,832.11 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.