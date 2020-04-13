ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $190,255.34 and $47.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00779604 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,046,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,046,519 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

