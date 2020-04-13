Zipper (ZIP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Zipper has a total market cap of $778,336.55 and approximately $657,772.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zipper has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, IDCM and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002249 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000348 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

