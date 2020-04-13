Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ Z opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.86. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $12,047,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $204,114.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,837.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,689 shares of company stock worth $23,068,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,982,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,805 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 275,591 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 273,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 207,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zillow Group by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

