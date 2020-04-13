Zilla (ZLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,591.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $210,971.54 and $11,591.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.02758832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00205685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

