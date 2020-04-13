ZeuxCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $37,675.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

