Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,495.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. Zeusshield has a market cap of $198,943.35 and $30,495.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.02760748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00206309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

