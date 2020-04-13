Zero Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $119,586.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00524272 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00144325 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00078587 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002619 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 203.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

