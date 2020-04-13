Zel Price Tops $0.0285 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00523933 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00144243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00078499 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002608 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002617 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 142.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001587 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 98,955,800 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.