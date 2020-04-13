Zealium (NZL) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $9,498.33 and $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005092 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,887,491 coins and its circulating supply is 12,887,491 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

