Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMCAY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SMCAY stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.07. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

