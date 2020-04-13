Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) to “Buy”

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get PING AN INS GRP/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PING AN INS GRP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.32. PING AN INS GRP/S has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

PING AN INS GRP/S Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PING AN INS GRP/S (PNGAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PING AN INS GRP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PING AN INS GRP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.