Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) to Buy

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Novus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

