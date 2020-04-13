Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to “Buy”

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $267.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 707,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,561,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,318.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 330,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 307,216 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 229,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 377,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 165,395 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.