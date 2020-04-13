Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

