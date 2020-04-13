Zacks Investment Research Lowers SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SI-Bone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $386.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.86. SI-Bone has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,326.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,254 shares of company stock worth $482,741. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in SI-Bone by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 153.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 181.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 63.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

