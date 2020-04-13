Zacks Investment Research Lowers Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSNL. ValuEngine raised shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $8.26 on Friday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.94.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. Research analysts predict that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $4,417,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 625,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 326,392 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 158,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 158,412 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

