Zacks Investment Research Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.29.

PEN stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.60. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $194.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total value of $56,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $385,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,135. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,237,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penumbra by 71.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $79,928,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

