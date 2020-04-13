Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.57.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.17%.

In other news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

