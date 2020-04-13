Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $522.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Bob Farahi acquired 5,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $100,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 398,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

