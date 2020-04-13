Zacks Investment Research Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $558.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

