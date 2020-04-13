Zacks Investment Research Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.98.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Norges Bank bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,914,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6,621.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.