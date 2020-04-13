Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MNSB stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry M. Saeger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $134,460.00. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 647,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

