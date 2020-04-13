Zacks Investment Research Lowers LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities cut LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut LexinFintech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of LX opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 76.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 310.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 299,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

